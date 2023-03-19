Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Sunday, March 19, 2023

Man drowns during baptism in Limpopo

Published 51m ago

Rustenburg - A man drowned during baptism at Groot Letaba River in Nwamarhanga village, Limpopo.

Police said the 27-year-old man reportedly slipped into the water and drowned soon after baptism on Saturday.

“The police in Giyani have opened a case of inquest after a baptism took a tragic turn when a 27-year-old male congregant slipped into the water and drowned soon after baptism in Groot Letaba River in Nwamarhanga village on March 18.

“According to the information, the church congregants led by their priest, had been performing religious rituals and after they concluded the session, one of the congregants went back to the river to collect water. The 27-year-old man, identified as Ronald Rikhotso, reportedly slipped and drowned,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba

He said the police were alerted about the incident and the body was retrieved from the river by the divers from the SAPS Provincial Search and Rescue Team.

“The Provincial Commissioner of police in Limpopo Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe cautions members of the community to be careful and wary when using dams and rivers for any purpose including religious activities,” he said.

IOL

Molaole Montsho