Man due in court for raping 92-year-old wheelchair-bound woman

Durban: A 47-year-old man is expected to appear in court charged with the rape of a 92-year-old wheelchair-bound woman in the Limpopo province. Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the incident took place in the early hours of Saturday morning in the Hoveni village outside Tzaneen, Limpopo.

“The suspect allegedly gained access into the victim’s room, where she had been sleeping, through a window and raped her. “Police were called and immediately launched a manhunt for the suspect.” He was arrested on Monday in the same area and is expected to appear in the Lenyenye Magistrate's Court today.

In two separate incidents, a pensioner in the Ndedwe area on the KZN North Coast hacked a man with a bush knife after he entered her home and attempted to rape her. He remains in hospital under police guard. In another incident, a 72-year-old woman told police that a man,30, repeatedly raped her in Prestbury, Pietermaritzburg and killed her 64-year-old brother. Police said the suspect handed himself over to police and is due in court. IOL