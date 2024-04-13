Man expected to appear in court after body of fatally stabbed man found on school roof

A man is expected to appear before the Emalahleni Magistrate Court in connection with the murder of another man,“ Mpumalanga police said. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the 22-year-old man allegedly murdered a 25-year-old man on Wednesday, April 10, in Ackerville near Witbank.

Mdhluli said that Vosman detectives were working on finding out more information about the incident, however, a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was fatally stabbed. On duty police officers who were patrolling responded and upon arrival at the scene they found a man on the roof of a school. The accused was instructed to go down by police as information received, fingered him as the person of interest in the murder incident, Mdhluli said.

Once the 22-year-old man came down he informed the police that he feared for his life as the community wanted to violently attack him, he said. Mdhluli said the community members and the alleged suspect led police to the victim who was lying motionless and emergency services were called to the scene but unfortunately, the victim was declared dead. The initial probe revealed that the cause of death was the result of stabbing while the knife that was allegedly used as the murder weapon was also found.