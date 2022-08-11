Man fatally stabbed while trying to stop a fist fight in Joburg CBD

Pretoria - A 34-year-old man was fatally stabbed after he intervened to stop a fist fight at Wanderers taxi rank in Joburg. Captain Xoli Mbele, spokesperson for the Joburg Central police station, said a 36-year-old man, who is a foreign national, was arrested for the murder.

“Police apprehended a 36-year-old male for murder at Wanderers taxi rank, at the corner of Noord and Wanderers Street on (Sunday) August 7, at 7pm,” said Mbele. “It is alleged that suspect stabbed a 34-year-old male once in the upper body. The victim was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injury. The suspect was fighting with another male and the deceased tried to intervene to stop the fight when he was stabbed,” he said. Mbele said the murder suspect was arrested through the help of community members who alerted the police.

“He tried to run away but he was cornered. Investigation is under way and he is appearing in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court,” said Mbele. Meanwhile, Joburg Central police station commander, Brigadier Ivan Perumal has commended the good working relationship between the police and the community. “He urged the community to keep on being our eyes and ears in the fight against crime,” Mbele concluded.

In November, a 38-year-old woman was arrested in Joburg central for allegedly killing a 26-year-old man at the Faraday taxi rank. At the time, Mbele said the 38-year-old woman allegedly stabbed the 26-year-old man with a broken bottle. “It is alleged that the suspect stabbed a 26-year-old male once with a broken bottle in the upper body at corner Salisbury and Kruis Street on November 13, at 10pm,” Mbele said.

