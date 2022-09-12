Man found dead in passenger seat of bullet-ridden vehicle on the N2, near Sibaya

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of murder after a 45-year-old man was found dead in a car on the N2 on Sunday morning. According to police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, Durban North police received a complaint of a murder on N2 South Bound, and proceeded to the scene.

“On arrival, they were shown the vehicle with the body of a 45-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds on the chest and head.” She said the motive for the killing is unknown. According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA, a pedestrian contacted them at approximately 7.42am after he discovered the blue Haval H6 with several bullet holes idling on the side of the N2 in the vicinity of Sibaya Casino.

“The caller also informed the controller on duty that a passenger in the vehicle was shot and appeared to be deceased. “Reaction Officers and RUSA Medics were immediately dispatched to the location provided and, on arrival, examined the male. He sustained gunshot wounds to his chest and head, which resulted in his demise.” Balram said there was a firearm found in the vehicle.

