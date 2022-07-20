Man handed life in jail for killing his girlfriend after numerous threats

Pretoria- The Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday sentenced Thabo Maake, 39, to life imprisonment for the murder of his former girlfriend Thokozile Kubheka in Katlehong in July 2020. Kubheka was in a violent relationship with Maake. Two months before her death, Maake went to the deceased’s parental home in possession of a canister containing petrol.

“He set clothing and several items belonging to the deceased and her siblings alight. He also threatened to kill the deceased, in the presence of her mother and 12-year-old daughter,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane. On July 10, 2020, Maake severely assaulted Kubheka in the presence of his male friend. The friend later informed Kubheka’s family about the assault. “They tried calling her, to no avail, which prompted them to start looking for her. The family members found the accused hanging around with his friends at a car wash.

“They inquired about the whereabouts of the deceased and he gave them various explanations which did not tie up. The accused handed (over) the keys to the house he was renting with the deceased and fled to his parental home,” Mjonondwane said. Upon entering the house, Kubheka’s family found her body on the floor with a rope tied around her neck. Maake was arrested by the police at his parental home where he was found hiding under a bed. “In requesting the court not to deviate from imposing life imprisonment as the murder was premeditated, senior state advocate Patric Mkhari submitted that these gruesome acts of violence against women cannot go unpunished.”

