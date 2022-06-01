Man in court for alleged possession of 50kg gold-bearing material

Rustenburg - A 27-year-old man arrested for possession of gold concentrate will apply at Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court in North West next week. Petrus Cornelius Rudolph Classens was arrested on May 27 after 50kg of gold bearing material was found at his house in Dawkinsville, Klerksdorp.

Story continues below Advertisement

North West police spokesperson Captain Aafje Botma said members of the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District Illicit Mining Team and the Hawks followed up on information about an illegal gold-processing plant at a certain house in Dawkinsville. “Upon searching the house, 50kg of gold-bearing material, equipment and other substances used to process gold were found. Subsequently, Classens was arrested and charged, he will appear again at the same court on Monday, June 6, for a formal bail application." She said the Hawks were investigating the case.

In the Eastern Cape, the police recovered some of the items stolen during a house robbery in Sunridge, Gqeberha. “The immediate following up of information received about the possible location of a cellphone taken in a house robbery in Sunridge led police to recover some of the stolen items in a bush on Tuesday afternoon,” said Colonel Priscilla Naidu. “It is alleged that on Tuesday at about 11am, two unknown men entered a house in Cassia Street in Sunridge and held up the domestic worker. She was also shot in her shoulder before being tied up. When the owner of the house and a tenant returned home at different times, they too were tied up.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The house was ransacked and hunting rifles, a firearm, three cellphones, jewellery, other household items and the complainant’s silver Izuzu bakkie were taken. A neighbour alerted a private security company who found the victims,” she said. Naidu said at about 3.45pm, members of the Nelson Mandela Bay District Crime Combating Unit followed up on information received and succeeded in tracing the location of one cellphone, which led them to the bushes at the corners of Standford and Nooitgedacht roads where they recovered some of the stolen property. “The rifles, three cellphones and a bag containing alcohol was confiscated. The bakkie is still missing.”

Story continues below Advertisement