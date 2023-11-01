Man jailed for life after murdering his aunt whom he accused of practising witchcraft

The Mpumalanga High Court in Mbombela has sentenced a 30-year-old man to life imprisonment plus an additional 17 years for the premeditated murder of his aunt. Raymond Mahlasela Mtshali from Clau-Clau accused his aunt of practising witchcraft.

He was convicted on charges of premeditated murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of ammunition. The court heard that on May 10, 2022, Mtshali visited his aunt, Modjadji Mtshali, and found her watching TV with her children. A few minutes later, he went to the bathroom and came back armed with a firearm. He shot his aunt several times.

He left the house and fled to KwaZulu-Natal, taking along the firearm he used to commit the murder. Mtshali handed himself over to police five days later and was subsequently arrested. In court, he pleaded not guilty and maintained his innocence.

State Prosecutor, advocate Antoinette Nkosi, led evidence from several witnesses, including the testimony of eyewitnesses. The granddaughter of the aunt testified about how she witnessed Mtshali firing the shots. Police officers also testified what they observed at the crime scene; this evidence was supported by the ballistic report, which confirmed that cartridges found at the crime scene were fired from the firearm recovered in KZN, where Mtshali was hiding.

The post-mortem revealed the aunt died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head. Mtshali’s cousin (aunt’s son) penned in his victim impact statement that since his mother’s death, he has been living in fear, has anger issues, and has since distanced himself from people. Advocate Nkosi submitted that Mtshali showed no remorse for his actions throughout the trial and did not submit any compelling and substantial reasons for the court to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence.

Before sentencing, acting Judge Sheila Msibi said Mtshali took the life of someone who raised him. She further stated that he was supposed to be the one to care for and protect his aunt. She found no reason to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence. Judge Msibi sentenced him to life imprisonment for murder, 15 years imprisonment for unlawful possession of a firearm, and two years imprisonment for unlawful possession of ammunition.

The firearm and ammunition sentencing has been ordered to run concurrently with the life imprisonment sentence. Mtshali will effectively serve life imprisonment.