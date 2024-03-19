Man killed in Durban CBD shooting, outside popular retirement home

A man was shot and killed on Bell Street, in Durban south beach on Monday night. The victim, believed to be in his 40s, sustained multiple gunshot wounds, paramedics said.

Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics said they responded to reports of a shooting incident at around 8pm in the vicinity of Tafta retirement home. “ALS Paramedics arrived on the scene to find [SA Police Service] SAPS already in attendance with the area cornered off,” Jamieson said. “Paramedics were shown to a man believed to be in his forties who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body,” he said.

“Unfortunately the man had sustained fatal injuries and was declared on the scene by paramedics.” He said at this stage the events leading up to the shooting are unknown however SAPS will be investigating further. The South African Police Services (SAPS) have been approached for comment and will be added once received.

This week, police have called for witnesses following a deadly bus shooting that left a woman dead and two others injured in the Newlands area. According to police the passengers were travelling in a privately owned bus on March 13, when they were shot at by unknown men. Newlands East SAPS Detectives appeal to the public for any witnesses to come forward with information related to the incident or if anyone has any information regarding the killers. All information will be treated as confidential.