Man linked to murder of Gugulethu CPF member Lulama Dinginto arrested on a bus

Police have made a breakthrough in the murder of Gugulethu CPF member Lulama Dinginto after they arrested a suspect on a bus headed for the Western Cape on Sunday. A 35-year-old man wanted in connection with the murder of Gugulethu Community Policing Forum (CPF) member Lulama Dinginto was arrested on a bus in Graaff-Reinet on Sunday. According to Eastern Cape police, the suspect was arrested in Graaff-Reinet while on a bus headed for the Western Cape.

Dinginto was shot and killed during the early hours of December 10. It is alleged suspects broke into her home in Gugulethu and shot her multiple times. Speaking about the arrest, provincial police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said: “Intelligence was received from the Western Cape that the suspect had left Gqeberha and was on the bus.

“The Graaff-Reinet Operational Command Centre members waited for the bus to enter their town and at about 9pm, the bus was stopped and searched. “The suspect was identified and arrested.” McCarthy said the suspect appeared in court on the warrant of arrest charges.

“He has been transferred back to Cape Town to appear on the murder case on Friday.” It was Dinginto’s sister who made the gruesome discovery after hearing numerous gunshots. At the time of her death, the Western Cape Community Police Board said it was deeply saddened by this tragic loss.