Man nabbed with R2,2m drugs at King Shaka Airport still behind bars

Durban - A 52-year-old man arrested with R2,2million drugs at King Shaka International Airport last weekend made a second appearance in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, the case was postponed to next week for a bail application.

“The accused was remanded in police custody.”

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, police received information from Crime Intelligence about a suspect who was driving from Johannesburg to King Shaka International Airport.