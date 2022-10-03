Man nabbed with R2,2m drugs at King Shaka Airport still behind bars

Durban - A 52-year-old man arrested with R2,2million drugs at King Shaka International Airport last weekend made a second appearance in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
Ricardo Miguel Da Silva Gaspar faces charges of drug trafficking.
According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, the case was postponed to next week for a bail application.
“The accused was remanded in police custody.”
According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, police received information from Crime Intelligence about a suspect who was driving from Johannesburg to King Shaka International Airport.
“The suspect was located at the airport. A search was conducted in his luggage, and 6.38kg of cocaine with a street value of approximately R2.2m was found concealed in his bag. He was arrested and charged for drug trafficking and possession of drugs.”
IOL