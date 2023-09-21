Man sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for raping former girlfriend

A man who assaulted and raped his former girlfriend in Olifantshoek in the Northern Cape was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment. David Vis, 31, was sentenced in the Kuruman Regional Court.

According to Northern Cape police spokesperson, Sergeant Molefi Shemane, the 24-year-old woman was walking home with her boyfriend on March 18, 2022, at around 9pm when they met Vis. “The accused started insulting and assaulting the victim. The victim's boyfriend could not intervene because he had a fractured arm,” Shemane said. “The accused then forcefully took the victim to his shanty and raped her. She reported the incident and the suspect was arrested. Bail was successfully opposed and the accused remained in custody.”

In the Free State in a separate case, police said Kamohelo Chaka, 28, was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for rape at the Sasolburg Regional Court. Sergeant Josephine Rani said Chaka raped a woman in October 2022. The woman and her friend were on their way home from a tavern in Amelia.

Along the way they met Chaka, who was unknown to the woman, but was known to her friend. “The trio then continued with their journey, and after a while the victim's friend arrived at her destination,” Rani said. “Kamohelo then offered to escort the victim to her aunt's place in Harry Gwala. When approaching the victim's destination Kamohelo threatened the victim and forcefully undressed and raped the 27-year-old.”

He took the woman to a second location which was near her aunt's house, where he raped her behind the toilet. “The perpetrator took the victim to his place in Walter Sisulu and continued to sexually assault her. At about 7am the suspect escorted the victim back to her place and he promised to compensate the victim.” Upon their arrival at her home, she told Chaka to wait outside as she fetched the key at her neighbour’s house.