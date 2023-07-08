Man sentenced to two life terms for kidnapping, raping and murdering a six-year-old girl

Johannesburg - The Polokwane High Court sentenced a 26-year-old man to two life terms and a further 10 years in prison for the kidnapping, rape, and murder of a six-year-old girl. According to Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, in August 2021, the police and members of the community discovered a half-naked and dead six-year-old girl at the accused's house in Phokoane, Mmakophala village in Sekhukhune after her family reported her missing.

It is reported that the victim was last seen playing outside her grandmother's residence before she went missing. After his arrest, the accused was charged with kidnapping, rape, and murder before the case was transferred to Nebo Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS). The matter was later transferred to the High Court Division of Polokwane for further hearing.

Detective Warrant Officer Moses Mmatema who led the investigations ensured that the accused was not granted bail until he was found guilty on all counts of offences, including murder, rape, and kidnapping. “The court ruled that the sentence terms will run concurrently, and the accused was also declared unfit to possess a firearm,” said Ledwaba. The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the sentencing.