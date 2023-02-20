Man severely beaten by community after being found pushing woman’s body in a trolley

Pretoria - Barberton police have rescued a 38-year-old man from an enraged mob who attacked him after he was allegedly found with a woman’s body. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the man was allegedly found at a dumping site in Barberton, pushing a trolley with a 19-year-old's body wrapped inside a bag.

“This shocking incident occurred yesterday afternoon Sunday, 19 February 2023 at about 2:25pm. “The suspicious-looking man caught the attention of three ladies when they reportedly saw him pushing the trolley which seemed heavy for him,” said Mohala. “The ladies then stopped a certain taxi operator driving in a Kombi at the traffic lights, narrated what they observed and requested him to assist in investigating.”

As the concerned women were interacting with the motorist, the heavy bag fell from the man's trolley. “His bag was opened by one of these concerned citizens and it was a surprise when the human body of a lady was found inside,” said Mohlala. “The police in Barberton were immediately called. However, when they arrived, some community members had already started assaulting him. Be that as it may, police managed to calm down the situation and the suspect was rescued from the angry mob.”

The man was arrested, then taken to hospital to receive treatment under police guard. “The motive as well as cause of death is yet to be established and a post-mortem will be conducted. Currently, the police investigation continues to unearth this whole shocking incident,” said Mohlala. IOL