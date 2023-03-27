Durban – A man was shot and killed at a family restaurant in White River in Mpumalanga. The incident took place on Saturday at about 8pm.

Kyle van Reenen from said Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to the scene of a shooting incident at a popular seafood restaurant in White River. “On arrival on scene a male aged approximately 50 years old was found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics. “Reports from the scene are that two men had been engaged in a heated argument when one man drew a firearm, shooting and killing the other.”

He said the South African Police Service were in attendance and will be conducting the investigation. SAPS have been approached for comment. In another incident in KwaZulu-Natal, a man was left fighting for his life following a stabbing incident.

Van Reenan said Emer-G-Med paramedics with Netcare911 responded to the scene of an assault on Windermere Road in Durban. “On arrival on scene a male patient was found with multiple stab wounds and in a state of cardiac arrest. “Advanced Life Support CPR were successful and the man was rushed to a nearby hospital.”