Durban - One person was shot dead in a drive-by shooting on Queen Nandi Drive, Durban, on Friday at around noon. Emer-G-Med paramedics spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said they responded to the scene of a shooting incident at the intersection of Dumisani Makhaye and Queen Nandi Drive.

Story continues below Advertisement

“On arrival on scene a male approximately 50-years-of-age was found seated in a Toyota Hilux with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead on arrival of paramedics. “A second man, aged approximately 30-years-old who was caught in the cross fire, was found to have sustained serious injuries and was treated and stabilised on scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care. “Reports from the scene are that the vehicle stopped at the intersection when an unknown number of armed suspects approached and sprayed the vehicle with high calibre bullets,” he said.

Van Reenen said SAPS were on scene and would be conducting the necessary investigation. In another incident this week, two men survived a drive-by shooting in Havelock Road in the Greenwood Park area on Wednesday night. Paramedics said the men were shot multiple times.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Reports from the scene allege that the men were seated in a vehicle when they were were sprayed with bullets from a passing vehicle,” said van Reenen. He said they were treated and stabilised on scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care. IOL