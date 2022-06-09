Man shot dead in Rosebank restaurant

Paul Herbst from Medi-Response said they were called to a shooting incident at a restaurant in Rosebank.

Johannesburg: A 42-year-old man was shot dead in a restaurant on Thursday morning.

“Upon arrival of paramedics, it was established that a single male had sustained gunshot wounds. The victim showed no sign of life and was declared deceased by paramedics.”

Herbst said it is believed that the 42-year-old man was seated at a table in the restaurant when two men approached and allegedly shot him twice.

SAPS have been approached for comment.