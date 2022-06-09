Man shot dead in Rosebank restaurant

Johannesburg: A 42-year-old man was shot dead in a restaurant on Thursday morning.
Paul Herbst from Medi-Response said they were called to a shooting incident at a restaurant in Rosebank.
“Upon arrival of paramedics, it was established that a single male had sustained gunshot wounds. The victim showed no sign of life and was declared deceased by paramedics.”
Herbst said it is believed that the 42-year-old man was seated at a table in the restaurant when two men approached and allegedly shot him twice.
SAPS have been approached for comment.
In another incident, a suspected robber was shot dead in a family restaurant in Centurion.
It is alleged four robbers entered the restaurant, and one of them held the manager at gunpoint and was shot dead by a security guard.
Police are still searching for the other suspects.
IOL