Thursday, June 9, 2022

Man shot dead in Rosebank restaurant

A man was shot dead at a restaurant in Rosebank on Thursday morning. Picture: Medi-Response

Published 25m ago

Johannesburg: A 42-year-old man was shot dead in a restaurant on Thursday morning.

Paul Herbst from Medi-Response said they were called to a shooting incident at a restaurant in Rosebank.

“Upon arrival of paramedics, it was established that a single male had sustained gunshot wounds. The victim showed no sign of life and was declared deceased by paramedics.”

Herbst said it is believed that the 42-year-old man was seated at a table in the restaurant when two men approached and allegedly shot him twice.

SAPS have been approached for comment.

In another incident, a suspected robber was shot dead in a family restaurant in Centurion.

It is alleged four robbers entered the restaurant, and one of them held the manager at gunpoint and was shot dead by a security guard.

Police are still searching for the other suspects.

IOL

