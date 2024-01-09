Man walking dog stumbles upon body on Zimbali beach

A man walking his dog along the Zimbali beach in Ballito on Tuesday made a gruesome discovery of a decomposed body. According to IPSS Search and Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick, they received reports of a body that had washed ashore along Zimbali Beach.

“A man was walking his dog along the beach when he made the gruesome discovery of a body being washed around in the shore break and immediately called for assistance,” said Meyrick. She said the remains appear to be those of an adult male. "However, due to the level of decomposition, it cannot be confirmed.”

She said IPSS Search and Rescue teams alongside SAPS Search and Rescue are currently on scene and have recovered the remains from the water. “The circumstances surrounding the person's death will form part of an investigation,” concluded Meyrick. In another drowning incident, the body of a teenager who drowned at Sheffield Beach on Christmas Day was recovered on Sunday.

It is believed the 16-year-old male got into difficulty while swimming and disappeared under the water. Meyrick said that while conducting water and beach patrols, KDM Lifeguards managed to locate the body of the teenager. “The deceased was handed over to SAPS.”

Meanwhile, the search is still on for a man who drowned over the weekend at Westbrook Beach on the North Coast. Meyrick said reports indicate that an adult male got into difficulty while swimming in the ocean at approximately 4pm on January 6. “Despite a quick response from eThekwini lifeguards on duty, the man disappeared under the water before they could reach him.