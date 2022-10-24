Man who allegedly killed North West nurse abandons bail

Pretoria – A 24-year-old suspect accused of killing Iris Mamotlakana Mohokare appeared in the Schweizer-Reneke Magistrate's Court on Monday, where he abandoned bail. Bongane Gregory Shebi is accused of killing a recently promoted nurse at her rented room in Ipelegeng, near Schweizer-Reneke.

Mohokare was found with her throat slit two days after being promoted to the position of facility manager at Ipelegeng Clinic. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Shebi allegedly killed her at her rented home in Ipeleng township, on October 12. Her bloodied body was discovered by her sister on October 13 with her throat cut. “The accused became a person of interest after police received information while doing investigations that the accused was spotted not far from where the incident took place, walking with bloodied clothes.

“The police then started looking for the accused and ultimately arrested him on October 15. On arrival at the police station, and according to preliminary police reports, he informed them that he wanted to tell the truth. “He was subsequently taken in for a confession to be obtained and later took the police to point out where he had thrown away the bloodied clothes that he had worn,” said Henry Mamothame, the NPA spokesperson in the North West division. Mamothame said according to police reports, Shebi alleged that he was in the company of another person.

“He further alleges he is not the one who stabbed the deceased, but it was the person he was with. “Police have indicated that evidence obtained at the scene indicated that only one person was at the scene at the time of the commissioning of this offence. Police investigations on the matter are continuing, while the accused will remain in custody until the matter is concluded.” The matter has been postponed to November 25 for further investigation.

