Man who murdered girlfriend for asking for beer from another man at tavern gets 25 years

A man who stabbed his girlfriend to death after she asked for a beer from another man at a shebeen has been sentenced to 25 years imprisonment in the Bafokeng Magistrate's Court in Tlhabane near Rustenburg. Nkosiyazi Zibambele, 43, was arrested after he stabbed Ncebakazi Mdingi to death at a shebeen in Sondela near Rustenburg on October 17, 2021.

Mdingi was in a relationship with Zibambele, who got so enraged when she asked for a beer from another man, that he stabbed her to death. North West police spokesperson, Captain Sam Tselanyane said the accused got agitated, then drew a knife and stabbed the girlfriend several times. “The girlfriend was rushed to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

“Police were informed and Zibambele was traced and later arrested and charged with murder," said Tselanyane. The murder accused secured bail, but absconded, and was ultimately re-arrested and bail was successfully opposed. He remained in custody until his trial and sentencing. The court also declared him unfit to possess a firearm in terms of Section 103 of the Firearms Control Act, 2000. (Act No. 60 of 2000), Tselanyane said.