Mapisa-Nqakula cuts lone figure in the dock as she appears in court on 12 counts of corruption and money laundering

Embattled former Speaker of Parliament, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has appeared in the packed Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning, after handing over herself over to police at the Lyttelton police station in Tshwane. The former Minister of Defence and Military Veterans is facing multiple charges of corruption, stemming from a high-profile investigation into her affairs when she presided over South Africa’s military.

“Charges against Ms Mapisa-Nqakula are 12 counts of corruption under Preca (Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act) and one of money laundering under Poca (Prevention of Organised Crime Act). It is common cause that the charges fall within Schedule 5 of the Criminal Procedure Act and the onus is on the applicant to satisfy this court by adducing evidence that the interest of justice permit her release on bail,” the lead prosecutor presented the case at the beginning of the case before midday. The prosecution, however, indicated that they would not be opposing bail. Former Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appearing before the Pretoria Magistrate's Court. Picture: Screengrab “I am required by law to place on record why the prosecution would not be opposing bail but the onus is on the applicant (Mapisa-Nqakula) to satisfy this court. May I ask that I give my reasons after they have set out their case,” the prosecutor stated.

At around 7am on Thursday, three sport utility vehicles - an Audi Q7, a Mazda SUV and a black BMW X5 - arrived at the Lyttelton police station, transporting Mapisa-Nqakula. She made her first court appearance on Thursday, after she was processed and charged at the Tshwane police station. On Wednesday evening, Mapisa-Nqakula resigned from her National Assembly Speaker position, saying she wanted to focus on the ongoing investigation against her.

On Tuesday, the then National Assembly Speaker, Mapisa-Nqakula, suffered a legal blow as the High Court in Pretoria dismissed her urgent application to interdict her impending arrest amid corruption investigations. “In this case, no arrest has been made and no unlawfulness on its own has been explained to the court except for mere speculation being raised,” Judge Sulet Potterill said. “Much reliance was placed on the fact that the applicant (Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula) has a right to legal representation of her choice. Clearly the NDPP (National Director of Public Prosecutions) and the police investigator are aware of this right and have afforded her ample time to report to the Lyttleton police station with a legal representative,” she said.

On March 25, IOL reported that when the 94-page application was presented before Potterill, the judge ruled that Mapisa-Nqakula would not be arrested in the interim. However, Potterill said the decision to arrest her will be withheld until her ruling on Tuesday. Mapisa-Nqakula, who was Minister of Defence from 2012 to 2021, is accused of receiving millions of rand in cash as bribes from a military contractor when she was defence minister. She has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.