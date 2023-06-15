Mariannhill mass shooting suspect among five killed as Durban police gun down suspected criminals

Durban - The police in KwaZulu-Natal have gunned down five suspected criminals, among them a suspect wanted for the Mariannhill mass shoot-out. The shoot-out between the suspected criminals and the police took place in Marrianhill, near Durban, Thursday afternoon, after the suspects failed to stop when police had instructed them to do so.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said instead of obeying the police’s command, the suspects fired at the police, who returned fire. “Five suspects were fatally wounded after they attempted a gun battle with police on Abbot Francis Road in Marriannhill on Thursday afternoon. “Police had operationalised intelligence on the whereabouts of the wanted suspects and when the police signalled for the suspects to pull over, the suspects fired shots at the police and a shoot-out ensued.

“After the shoot-out, five suspects were found to have suffered fatal gunshot wounds,” Netshiunda said. JUST IN: The police have killed 5 suspected criminals during an attempted gun battle in Marrianhill, Durban. One of the killed suspects was wanted for the mass shooting in a scrap yard in the area in February. The battle started when they refused to pull over as ordered. @IOL pic.twitter.com/1L7FpfXMAX — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) June 15, 2023 One of the murdered suspects was wanted for the mass shooting in a scrap yard in the area in February this year. During that shooting, five people, including a father of five and a mechanic who was working on site, were shot dead by the gunmen who stormed the area.