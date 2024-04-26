Markus Jooste will - He left everything to one person

The last will of disgraced businessman Markus Jooste showed that he left his wife Ingrid Jooste as his sole heir. According to the document that was filed at the Magistrate's Court in Grabouw in early April, Ingrid has been left with a number of items and cash.

She was given three firearms, a number of art pieces, two policies, his, retirement annuity and close to R74,000 in cash. According to Netwerk24, the will was created in 2020 and Jooste said that his wife should specifically receive his two rifles and a pistol. Reports noted that Markus shot himself on March 21 with a 9mm pistol in Hermanus.

The former Steinhoff CEO stated that his wife should also get a number of his vehicles. This includes: A 2021 Mercedes-Benz SL600 A 2011 Lexus LX 570

A 2015 Land Rover A 2013 and a 206 Land Rover Defender A 2009 Toyota Corolla

A 2015 Volkswagen van A 2005 Isuzu bakkie The Will left Ingrid R1.6 million in an Old Mutual retirement annuity and two Momentum policies worth R1 million.

Jooste had loaned two individuals R697,000 and R191,000 and had ceded this debt to his wife. Will she get anything? After Jooste committed suicide, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) said that the organisation was entitled to try and recover R475 million from his estate. The FSCA had fined Jooste for his involvement in Steinhoff’s financial statements that were not accurate.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) back in January also fined the fraudster R15 million for releasing false financial statements. In 2022, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) seized five vehicles that belonged to Jooste. The organisation also took possession of a number of his items that included properties in Stellenbosch, jewellery and artworks.

The other woman Berdine Odendaal. Picture: Facebook Earlier this week, the SARB seized close to R60 million in assets and cash from Jooste’s girlfriend and lover Berdine Odendaal. According to Fundi Tshazibana, the Deputy Governor of the Prudential Cluster of the SARB, the funds and property under the name of Odendaal have been forfeited to the State. What was seized? – An amount of R12,402,000, being capital standing to the credit of Odendaal, held with Absa Bank.

– The amount of R26,580,000, being capital standing to the credit of Odendaal, held again with Absa. – The amount of R1,118,110.93, being capital standing to the credit of Odendaal, held at Capitec Bank. – The amount of R998,015.80, being capital standing to the credit of Odendaal, held again in Capitec.

– The amount of R1,113,354.02, being capital standing to the credit of Odendaal, held in a Standard Bank account. – The SARB has also seized a property in the luxury estate, Val De Vie, in the Western Cape that is valued at R18 million. This comes to more than R42.2 million in cash from the various bank accounts.