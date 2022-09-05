Medical assistant denied bail for allegedly raping patient

Rustenburg –A medical assistant accused of raping a 17-year-old girl was denied bail at the Kimberley Magistrate's Court in the Northern Cape. Ilunga Kalasa, 38, is accused raping a 17-year-old patient at his surgery.

"It is alleged that on August 15, the 17-year-old victim went to the accused’s surgery for medical consultation and was raped subsequently during a medical examination. “The victim left the surgery and the following morning informed her aunt about the incident. “A case was opened with the police and the accused was arrested and charged later," said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in the Northern Cape, Mojalefa Senokoatsane.

Senokoatsane said during his bail application, via an affidavit by the defence, that the accused was practising as a medical assistant and not as a doctor. "The testimony of the investigating officer provided the court with several reasons why the accused should be denied bail. The court heard that the accused was not registered with any medical council, to operate as a medical practitioner, and he did not have legal papers to work in South Africa, as he entered the country on a visitors permit, and he is an illegal immigrant," he said. He said the NPA opposed bail, given the seriousness of the charges against the accused.

The court ruled that there were no circumstantial reasons that warranted him to be granted bail and that it was in the best interest of justice he was not granted bail. "The prosecution requested that the matter in which Kalasa is facing a charge of sexual assault be joined with the rape case. The application was granted, and the accused will now be charged in both matters jointly. "It is alleged on April 20 2022, the accused sexually assaulted a 25-year-old patient during a medical examination," Senokoatsane said.

