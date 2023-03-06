Men found with missing German tourist Nick Frischke’s personal belongings due back in court

Five men arrested in connection with the alleged robbery of a German tourist are due back in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday. Igshaan Fisher, Jason Abrahams, Vanroy Petersen, Carlo Guenantin and Melvin Guenantin were arrested and charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances after they were found in possession of Nick Frischke's personal belongings. His backpack. as well as his cellphone and a knife were recovered.

They have previously appeared in court, and according to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila, the case was postponed to March 6 for further investigation. According to the Cape Times, Frischke, who was in the country on holiday, was last seen leaving his B&B in Pinelands. He is believed to have hired an e-hailing taxi to travel to Hout Bay, where he planned to hike to another area.

However, he went missing. A widespread search was launched for the missing tourist. Meanwhile, his family has hired a private investigator and clairvoyants to help look for the 22-year-old.

The search for missing German tourist Nick Frischke continues as the residents of Hangberg walk the hiking trails searching for the missing German tourist. Photographer Ayanda Ndamane / AFrican News Agency (ANA) Speaking to News24, mountaineer Andre van Schalkwyk said he was contacted by mediums. He said clairvoyants could help as they have helped find missing people in many instances. The family has also reportedly hired a private investigator to help in the search. Search teams are also relying on map technology to trace Frischke's last steps.

According to police, the search has not been called off. Photographer Ayanda Ndamane / AFrican News Agency (ANA)