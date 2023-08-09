Men who lured victims through fake dating profiles arrested in KZN

Four men who allegedly lured their victims by using fake profiles on dating cellphone apps and websites, have been arrested and charged. The men were arrested earlier this month and they have been successfully linked to a murder and a spate of robberies.

"These criminals utilised social media to deceive innocent victims, leading them to local hotel rooms and B&B’s where they were attacked, bound, robbed, and withdrawals made from their bank accounts," said Marshall Security's Tyron Powell, The men had been using fake profiles to lure their victims and were operating in the Durban North, uMhlanga and Ballito areas. Powell said in the first case that brought these suspects with their unique modus operandi on Marshall’s radar, a scuffle had ensued with two victims who were subsequently bound and robbed at a B&B in the uMhlanga area in early July.

The four men accused of creating fake profiles to lure and attack victims. Picture: Marshall Security. "However, this gang’s criminal escapades came to a grinding halt when they crossed paths with Marshall Security’s Special Operations Team who received information on these suspects and spotted them fleeing from a hotel in the uMhlanga area after committing a robbery," he said.