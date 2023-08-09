Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, August 9, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Men who lured victims through fake dating profiles arrested in KZN

Four men who allegedly set up fake profiles on dating websites and cellphone apps, have been arrested and charged for murder and robbery.

Four men who allegedly set up fake profiles on dating websites and cellphone apps, have been arrested and charged for murder and robbery.

Published 49m ago

Share

Four men who allegedly lured their victims by using fake profiles on dating cellphone apps and websites, have been arrested and charged.

The men were arrested earlier this month and they have been successfully linked to a murder and a spate of robberies.

"These criminals utilised social media to deceive innocent victims, leading them to local hotel rooms and B&B’s where they were attacked, bound, robbed, and withdrawals made from their bank accounts," said Marshall Security's Tyron Powell,

The men had been using fake profiles to lure their victims and were operating in the Durban North, uMhlanga and Ballito areas.

Powell said in the first case that brought these suspects with their unique modus operandi on Marshall’s radar, a scuffle had ensued with two victims who were subsequently bound and robbed at a B&B in the uMhlanga area in early July.

The four men accused of creating fake profiles to lure and attack victims. Picture: Marshall Security.

"However, this gang’s criminal escapades came to a grinding halt when they crossed paths with Marshall Security’s Special Operations Team who received information on these suspects and spotted them fleeing from a hotel in the uMhlanga area after committing a robbery," he said.

Marshall and Durban North SAPS detectives traced the suspects and they were cornered following a car chase on the N2 freeway.

Powell appealed to victims of the men's scam to come forward or contact police immediately.

IOL

Related Topics:

crimecrime, law and justiceorganised crimeSAPSDurbanCrime and courtscyber crime