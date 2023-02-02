Mfuleni crime detectives launch manhunt after four people killed

Cape Town - Mfuleni police have launched a manhunt for suspects after four people were shot dead in Driftsands on Wednesday evening. Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said a vehicle had entered the Covid-19 informal settlement at about 11pm on Wednesday evening.

“Shortly thereafter gunshots were heard and the vehicle left the area. “On Thursday morning, residents of the informal settlement discovered two bodies of a man and a woman with gunshot wounds in a shack and alerted the police. “A few metres from the one dwelling, inside another shack two more bodies of a man and a woman were also found with gunshot wounds,” Potelwa said.

Potelwa further said that the identities of the victims are yet to be determined, with provincial serious violent crime detectives hard at work probing the murders as well as the motive. Potelwa urged that anyone with information on the murders that could assist the police investigations to contact police on 08600 10111 or via the MySAPS App. Meanwhile in the Eastern Cape, provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene condemned the senseless killings that took place in the OR Tambo District on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said that in the first incident at about 8pm, unknown suspects entered a homestead in Thantseka location and fatally shot an elderly woman, 62, and her 13-year-old grandson. “It is alleged that they then proceeded to the second house and shot and killed a 44-year-old woman and the deceased was the daughter of the elderly woman. The motive for the senseless attack is unknown at this stage.

In a second unrelated incident, it is alleged that on Wednesday at about 11.40pm, unknown gunmen entered a rondavel in Qunu and opened fire on seven people (four men and three women) between the ages 32 and 46 years. “All seven were fatally wounded and the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. “As the investigation is at an early stage, it has not yet been established whether the two incidents are linked,” Kinana added.