Mike Mabuyakhulu’s R28m fraud trial postponed to 2023

Durban - The fraud of former MEC for Economic Development and Tourism in KwaZulu-Natal Mike Mabuyakhulu and others was postponed to January 2023. Mabuyakhulu, and several others (both persons and entities), faces charges of corruption relating to the North Sea Jazz Festival in 2012.

They appeared in the Durban High Court this week. According to NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara: “They are charged with corruption, theft and money laundering to the value of R28-million.” According to the NPA, it is alleged that despite the festival not taking place, the money was allegedly paid to the service providers.

Mabuyakhulu, who was MEC for Economic Development and Tourism in KwaZulu-Natal at the time, made a Section 342A application in relation to the criminal matter in the Pietermaritzburg High Court which was dismissed. A Section 342A application was made for the case to be struck off the roll because of delays. “The application alleged unreasonable delays, however, the court found in favour of the state, saying that the delays were warranted.”

Mabuyakhulu handed himself over to police in February 2018. Kara said all the accused’s bail were extended with the same conditions and the matter will return to court on January 23. IOL