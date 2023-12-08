Missing 6-year-old girl found dead under a bed

A 6-year-old girl who was reported missing on Wednesday has been found dead, her body hidden beneath a bed. The incident took place in NU 13 Inyibiba near Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape.

Shedding light on the incident provincial police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the child had been missing since Wednesday. “At about 20.30pm on Thursday police were summoned to a house in the same area as the community went to search for the child after receiving information. “On arrival, police were met with hostility from the community and after backup arrived, police entered the premises.

“A severely injured male was found naked outside however, he later succumbed to his injuries. “On searching the house, the body of the 6-year-old was found under the bed, wrapped in plastic.” Naidu said it is suspected the victim was raped and a post-mortem would be conducted.

“Police are investigating two cases of murder.” Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene expressed her sadness of this tragic incident, especially at a time when the country is observing the 16 Days of Activism of no violence against women and children. “Vigilance and education are essential in protecting our children from sexual predators.

“While emotions are running high, it is crucial to emphasize that that vigilantism is not the solution,” said Mene. She urged communities to work together to address the root causes of such heinous acts. “Our deepest condolences to the family of this innocent victim.”