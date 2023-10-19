Missing Durban teacher last seen at school, found dead

Five days after a Durban teacher was reported missing she has been found dead. The body of Priya Bhim, 49, was found at her Silverglen home in Chatsworth on Wednesday.

According to Dawn Gounden from Renegade Search and Rescue, Bhim was last seen on October 12 at the school she taught at in Seaview, Durban. She had been travelling in a white Nissan Almera. “She failed to report to school the next day and when her family members tried making contact with her via the phone, they were unsuccessful.”

Gounden, who has been appointed to speak on behalf of the family, told IOL they were alerted to Bhim’s disappearance this week and the search began. Emergency workers at the scene of the crime. PIcture: Supplied “It was through the victim’s vehicle tracking that private security company’s PT Alarms, Pro Secure and police were able to make a breakthrough in the case.” Gounden said Bhim’s body was found inside her home. She had lived alone.

“The cause of death and how long the body was there, would be subject to a post mortem.” Gounden said Bhim was loved by everyone in the community. “There has been an outpouring of grief from family, students, teachers and community members who described Bhim as polite, compassionate person who was a true humanitarian.”