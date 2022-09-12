Missing Newcastle woman found dead

Police said the body of Sandie Cynthia Mtshali was found on September 9.

Durban – A 61-year-old Newcastle woman who was reported missing last Monday, has been found dead.

“Ingogo police received a complaint of a dead body, the female was identified by a family member as Sandie Cynthia Mtshali. A case of murder was opened at Ingogo SAPS for investigation,” said police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo.

Mtshali who lived in Arbor Park was last seen on September 5.

Her vehicle was found abandoned in a ditch at Ingogo.