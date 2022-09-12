Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, September 12, 2022

Missing Newcastle woman found dead

Sandie Cynthia Mtshali. Picture: SAPS

Published 2h ago

Durban – A 61-year-old Newcastle woman who was reported missing last Monday, has been found dead.

Police said the body of Sandie Cynthia Mtshali was found on September 9.

“Ingogo police received a complaint of a dead body, the female was identified by a family member as Sandie Cynthia Mtshali. A case of murder was opened at Ingogo SAPS for investigation,” said police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo.

Mtshali who lived in Arbor Park was last seen on September 5.

Her vehicle was found abandoned in a ditch at Ingogo.

Last month, in a separate incident in KZN, a woman was found necklaced in mid-Illovu.

The woman’s body was discovered by farmworkers who went to investigate a fire.

IOL

