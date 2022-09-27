Mitchells Plain teenager arrested for murder of magistrate Romay van Rooyen

Durban - An 18-year-old has been arrested for the murder of Western Cape magistrate Romay van Rooyen. van Rooyen, 50, was found murdered in her home in Red Roman Street, Marina Da Gama on September 10.

Her car had been stolen. Speaking about the arrest, Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the suspect was traced and arrested at his home in Mitchells Plain. It was a multi-disciplinary operation comprising the Hawks Crimes Against the State, National Priority Violent Crime Investigation, Digital Forensic Investigation and Priority Crime Management Centre.

Van Rooyen started her career as a prosecutor in 1997, prosecuting in the district and regional courts before becoming a State advocate in the Western Cape High Court. She became an acting magistrate in 2016 where she presided at various magistrates courts in the Western Cape and was, with effect from October 1 last year, permanently appointed as additional magistrate for the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court. Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the Van Rooyen family following her murder.

He said any attack on our judicial officers is an attack on the justice system and ultimately a direct attack on the State. The teenager will appear in the Muizenberg Magistrate’s Court later this week. IOL