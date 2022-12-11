Mom and her sister arrested for murder of 12-year-old daughter

Pretoria - A 31-year-old woman has been arrested, alongside her elder sister and their two sons, following the death of her 12-year-old daughter who had been severely assaulted. Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the 12-year-old girl was brutally murdered at Mapayeni village, under Giyani policing area.

“The suspects were arrested after further probe into the matter revealed that the child succumbed to her injuries after she was assaulted on Wednesday 7 December 2022. This after she allegedly went out and failed to return home,” said Ledwaba. “The mother reportedly called her elder sister, aged 37, who resides in the same village to accompany her to look for the child and they were joined by their two teenage boys, both aged 15. “The child was then located and taken home. Upon arrival, the suspects allegedly assaulted the girl and thereafter instructed her to bath and locked her inside the room,” he said.

The following day, the mother called police and informed them that she was surprised to find her 12-year-old daughter dead inside her room. “Police conducted their investigation, and upon inspection of the body, they discovered that the deceased had visible injuries and that she was assaulted. A case of murder was opened and transferred to the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit,” said Ledwaba. The suspected murderers were then arrested and will be charged with murder.

“They are expected to appear before the Giyani Magistrate's Court on Monday, 12 December 2022. The case against the two minors will be dealt with in terms of the Child Justice Act,” said Ledwaba. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has saluted the officers involved in the case for an “excellent investigation which ensured that the suspects are exposed for their dubious acts and hoped justice prevails for the victim”. IOL