Mom, baby shot and burnt to death: Five arrested in North West

Five people who allegedly burnt to death a 20-year-old woman and her nine-month-old baby at Yizo Yizo in Tlhabane have been arrested. North West police spokesperson Captain Aafje Botma said the five were arrested on Friday at the Yizo Yizo informal settlement, GG Section in Tlhabane and Lefaragatlhe village, for house robbery, murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

"The suspects’ apprehension emanated from a house robbery allegedly committed in Tlhabane on Sunday, October 15, 2023, whereby unknown males entered the house and threatened the male occupant with a firearm and robbed him of his cash and a cellphone." She said another incident was reported later the same night, wherein a 20-year-old woman and her nine-month-old baby were shot and burnt to death in their shack. Captain Botma said the police received information about possible suspects on Friday. She said five people aged 18, 23, 24, 35, and 39 were arrested, and some recoveries linked to the incidents were made. They include an Okapi knife, suspected stolen cellphones, and an unlicensed firearm (revolver) loaded with five rounds of ammunition and suspected to have been used during the commission of the murder.