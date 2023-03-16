Monday is ‘business as usual’: Justice Cluster assures safety measures ahead of EFF national shutdown

The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster has moved to assure residents that it will be business as usual come Monday, March 20. The cluster hosted a media briefing on Thursday ahead of the protest, planned by the Economic Freedom Fighters, where they warned those taking part must ensure that they do so in a peaceful manner as no form of violence and criminality will be tolerated.

According to Police Minister Bheki Cele, officers will be deployed across the country to mitigate any acts of violence that could stem from the protest. He laughed off claims that government is “breathing life” into the shutdown. Cele said government is merely reassuring South Africans that there will not be a repeat of the July 2021 unrest.

“We are prepared. We are ready. As we have assured South Africans, we are working on those matters,” Cele added. He said police would be working hand in hand with community policing forums and private security companies at all levels. "We want to reiterate to our international community that contrary to the pronouncements by those advocating for any disruption, all ports of entry - land, sea and air - will be operational," the cluster said.

The JCPS said measures had been put in place to ensure that everyone who wants to go to work, travel for leisure and conduct business on this day does so in a safe and secure environment. "Law enforcement officers will be out in their numbers to protect them whilst enforcing the law. Anyone who intimidates, stops anyone from going to work, barricades the roads and highways and uses any form of violence to try and stop our people from going on with their lives will face the full might of the law," officials added. The cluster has further warned against spreading messages of fear, intimidation or inflammatory statements that could incite violence.

"This is a criminal offence. We are aware of many social media accounts claiming that hundreds and thousands of followers are being mobilised to support the protest. The majority of communities and various sectors of society, including Santaco, National Taxi Association, the Road Freight Association and organised structures within communities, have rejected this call. “We are aware that social media platforms are being used to give credence to the protest and want to encourage our people not to believe everything they read on social media. Government will be providing people with information through credible government channels," the cluster said. Ministers said they would be closely monitoring the situation throughout the country and would act swiftly and decisively against any threats or disruptions.