More people arrested after car parts were stolen from SAPS vehicle pound in Benoni

Pretoria – The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) has arrested two Nigerian men in connection with the theft of motor vehicle parts at the SAPS vehicle pound in Benoni. Lieutenant-Colonel Kelebogile Thepa, spokesperson for the EMPD said a third suspect, also linked to the crime, showed police where he would sell the stolen parts.

“On Monday, 6 February, 2023 at about 9am, the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department in conjunction with the South African Police Service (SAPS) Benoni, arrested two Nigerian male suspects aged 30 and 40 years old as accomplices to committing a crime, related to the stolen motor vehicle parts case, that occurred at the SAPS vehicle pound in Benoni,” Thepa said. “The EMPD members with the SAPS detectives, conducted an operation to arrest more suspects involved in the theft of motor vehicle parts, from the Van Rhyn Deep SAPS13 vehicle pound.” Two men have been arrested in connection with the theft of vehicle parts at the Van Rhyn Deep SAPS13 vehicle pound in Benoni. Picture: EMPD She said another suspect who was arrested on Friday, pointed out to the officers where he was selling the stolen items, in the Benoni central business district (CBD).

“Law enforcers were led to a tyre shop on Harper Street, where the first accomplice was arrested. The second accomplice, who was located at the Benoni Plaza on Princes Avenue, was also arrested,” Thepa said. “The duo was detained at the Benoni SAPS police station, as accomplices to committing a crime, and will appear at the Benoni Magistrate’s Court soon.” IOL