Most SA murders occur in public place, Q2 crime stats show

A majority of the 6,945 murders that took place in South Africa between July and September occurred in a public place, according to the South African police Services crime statistics. The report, measuring crime statistics for the second quarter of the 2023/2024 year, found that 3,372 people were murdered in a public space.

This, according to the police, includes streets, open fields, recreational centre, parks, the beach, parking areas and abandoned buildings. The residences of either the perpetrator or the victim is where the second highest number of murders took place for this period, with 1,174 murders. In terms of provincial data, Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal made up most of the murders that took place in a public space.

– Gauteng recorded 915 murders, the Western Cape with 639 and KZN with 790. – The Eastern Cape recorded 515 murders in a public space during this same period. Arguments, misunderstandings, road rage and provocation remain the number one reason behind murders, the report said.

Vigilantism and mob justice accounts for the second highest causative factors for murders in the country, ahead of robberies. Police recorded 280 gang-related murders from July to September and 50 taxi-related murders. Umlazi and Inanda in KZN remain as one of the most dangerous places in the country, consistently recording high murder rates, as well as Delft in the Western Cape.

– For the reported period, 80 people were murdered in Delft, 79 in Umlazi and 76 in Inanda. The police have also been vocal about violent crimes that take place near or at alcohol establishments, and during the reported period, found that 262 murders took place at a Liquor outlets, including a shebeen, tavern, pub, night club or bottle store. Out of the top 30 stations that recorded the highest number of murders, 19 police stations recorded increases in the murder rate.