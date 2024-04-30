Mother and boyfriend handed life sentences for Chevonne Rusch’s murder

Rochelle Botha and Stefan van Niekerk have been sentenced for the murder of Botha's two-year-old daughter, Chevonne Rusch. The accused were sentenced in the Johannesburg High Court on Monday.

The pair faced charges of murder, rape, attempted murder, sexual assault, child abuse and neglect and were handed life sentences and 25 years imprisonment each. The toddler's death sparked an investigation after she was rushed to the Wannenburg Clinic in May 2022 with head trauma, bleeding and bruises. The young child died at the medical facility. During the trial, the pathologist assigned to Chevonne’s case revealed the extent of the cruelty involved. Her body was covered in 49 injuries and the cause of death was severe bleeding on her brain after head trauma.

Action Society has welcomed the sentencing of the accused. "Chevonne was only two-years-old when she was beaten to death in May 2022 in a house of horrors that involved the abuse of other children as well. Her short life was one of constant abuse, torment and neglect," said Action Society's Juanita du Preez. She added that this Sunday will make the second anniversary of the child's death.