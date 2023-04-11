Mother and son killed in a mob justice in Eastern Cape

A mother and her son were killed in an alleged mob justice incident in Mbabalane, Eastern Cape. The 57-year-old woman was shot dead while she was trying to intervene when her son was assaulted for allegedly stabbing another man at a tavern.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana, said the incident occurred on Good Friday. "According to the information, the incident was sparked by one of the victims, 29, who allegedly stabbed one of the patrons at a local tavern where they were enjoying themselves. "This resulted in him being assaulted with sticks by other patrons until he succumbed to his injuries. The 57-year old mother of the deceased, who tried to intervene during the assault on her son, was allegedly shot and killed at the scene," Brigadier Kinana said.

Police were called to the crime scene and they managed to arrest 10 men for murder. The arrested men, aged between 28 and 48, were expected to appear in the Port St Johns Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. "The incident of mob justice is the second after two young men were burnt to death in Bityi last week by members of the community. Subsequently, four suspects were arrested and appeared in the Bityi Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, April 6. Their case was remanded to Wednesday," he said.

In another mob justice incident, police in the Northern Cape arrested seven for kidnapping and assault. They allegedly kidnapped and assaulted two men, accusing them of stealing a cellphone from one of them in Deben on Sunday. "It is alleged that the suspects, who were driving in a blue Chevrolet Trail Blazer, picked up two men, aged 22 and 24, at their homes and took them to Deben dumping side where they were assaulted.

"According to information, the suspects accused the victims of stealing a cellphone from one of them. It is further alleged that the victims were assaulted and burnt," said police spokesperson Captain Mosimaneotsile Letsapa. Letsapa said the vehicle that was used to transport the men was confiscated. The group was expected to appear in the Kathu Magistrate’s Court soon, facing charges of kidnapping and assault.