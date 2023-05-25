Mozambican couple arrested in Limpopo, charged with murder of their 8-year-old daughter

Pretoria – Police at Hlogotlou have arrested a Mozambican couple based in Limpopo after the death of their 8-year-old daughter at Mogaung village in the Sekhukhune District. A spokesperson for the police in Limpopo, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said the girl died on Wednesday.

“According to the information available at this stage, it is alleged that the deceased was staying with her stepmother and her biological father in an abusive situation. “It is reported that the community members around the area of the (Mozambican) couple’s household became aware of the situation that the victim was living under, whereby she was physically being abused by her parents,” Ledwaba said. On Wednesday, May 24, a good Samaritan reportedly approached the family, fearing that something serious had happened to the victim.

“It was found that the victim was seriously injured from being physically assaulted,” said Ledwaba. It is reported that members of the community sought medical assistance, and the 8-year-old was rushed by an ambulance to the nearest hospital. The young girl later died.

“The police are investigating a case of murder with two counts of the contravention of Immigration Act against the couple,” said Ledwaba. The suspects, a 31-year-old woman and 35-year-old man, are due to appear before Nebo Magistrate's Court on Friday, May 26. Police investigations are continuing.

Last month, a 36-year-old man was arrested after he “accidentally” shot and killed his 7-month-old son with a pellet rifle at their home in Maololo, GaMashabela village, which falls under the Masemola policing area in Limpopo. “Police attended to the complaint after the child's parents rushed him to the local clinic where he was certified dead on arrival, after he suffered a gunshot to the chest,” Ledwaba said at the time. “Both parents were interviewed and it was revealed that the child's father was hunting for birds with a pellet rifle next to their home when the child was accidentally shot.”