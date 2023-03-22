Cape Town - Mpumalanga businessman, Sipho Mapalala, who attempted to bribe an SIU investigator to make a Covid-19 PPE investigation disappear, is to appear for sentencing proceedings at Mbombela Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. This comes after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it had secured a guilty plea from 32-year-old Sipho Mapalala in January on charges of corruption and bribery for attempting to bribe a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigator to make a Covid-19 procurement investigation against Gugu Bulunga go away.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said Mapalala was arrested in August 2021 during a joint operation with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) while delivering a bribe of R50 000 to the investigator. “The attempted bribe follows an SIU investigation into the affairs of the Mpumalanga Department of Public Works, Roads and Transport, under Proclamation R23 of 2020, which uncovered procurement irregularities. “The SIU investigations revealed that the department contracted a service provider in the 2017/18 financial year for pest control services. However, when a national state of disaster was declared, the department varied the contract to include disinfection services in the Ehlanzeni District,” he said.

Kganyago added that the disinfection services were for buildings owned and managed by the Mpumalanga Provincial Government in the said district. After the disinfection, the service provider received multiple payments amounting to R4.8 million, and the first payment was R1.3m in July 2020 followed by several payments amounting to R3.5m. “The SIU investigations also revealed that immediately after the first payment, the service provider started transferring large amounts of money to various entities and individuals.

“One of the entities that received money then made various payments which were traced to a Mpumalanga-based law firm and two employees of the Department. “The law firm bought a property to the value of R2.2m and registered it in the name of a daughter of one of the two departmental officials,” Kganyago added. Kganyago also said on August 5, 2021, the SIU interviewed Bulunga, a director of Mbombela Integrated and Thandolwani Transport and Properties.

Bulunga was questioned about payments made to government officials and properties bought for government officials. “Bulunga denied the allegations and hours after the interview, Mapalala called an SIU investigator to declare that he was prepared to do anything to make the matter against Bulunga go away,” Kganyago said. In his guilty plea statement, Mapalala admitted his actions were against the law.