Mpumalanga ‘mashonisas’ found with 35 Sassa cards, allegedly taken from people who owed them money

Two suspected loan sharks, who allegedly took their clients’ Sassa cards as a means of recovering borrowed money, have been arrested and charged. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said the pair, aged 40 and 59, were arrested on Monday.

“It is alleged that the two somehow kept and used their clients’ Sassa cards. It is said that the two suspects were nabbed after allegedly going to ATMs with a number of cards and making numerous withdrawals which caused a stir and wonder as to what was the reason they conducted themselves in such a manner,” Mohlala said. Police said officers from the Middleburg SAPS Flying Squad and Visible Policing units were alerted about the men withdrawing money from various ATM machines using the cards. Mohlala said the two were seen at an ATM, still withdrawing funds.

“Officers watched and followed them to a loan shark business in the Witbank CBD where they conducted an inspection of the premises and effected arrests,” police said. Mohlala said the pair were allegedly using the Sassa cards as a guarantee for clients who had borrowed money from them. “About 35 Sassa cards as well as an undisclosed amount of cash were found. It is believed that the cards could have been used by the suspects to obtain some cash as repayment for loans. The cash as well as the cards were confiscated for further investigation,” he said.

The two – a man and a woman – face charges of contravention of Section 133 of the National Credit Act and are due in court. Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major-General Zeph Mkhwanazi has since issued a stern warning to those who conduct their business in an illegal manner that they will be caught and will face the might of the law without fear or favour. “We encourage others who might know of people who keep or use either Sassa or bank cards or IDs without authorisation to immediately report this conduct to the authorities,” Mkhwanazi said.