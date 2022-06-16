Mpumalanga police arrest man after hijacking diesel truck

Pretoria - A 40-year-old man was arrested after allegedly hijacking a diesel tanker in Zonkizizwe near Bronkhorstspruit, police said on Thursday. Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said they received information about a diesel tanker that was hijacked on Wednesday and was heading towards the R42 Bronkhorstspruit off-ramp.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mohlala said Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) in conjunction with SAPS members from Springs chased the suspect until he was cornered driving the truck. “There was reportedly one occupant who was the driver at the time. The man was then arrested and charged for possession of stolen diesel tanker as well as possibly linked to the incident in which the tanker was stolen at Bronkhorstspruit,” said Mohlala. The suspect is expected to appear in the Delmas District Court on Friday, 17 June 2022.

“Preliminary investigation have so far revealed the suspect could be connected to other incidents with regard to theft of diesel and theft of diesel tankers,” Mohlala added. In a similar incident, Bloemfontein police arrested three suspects after intercepting a truck loaded with khat plants on Wednesday evening. Police spokesperson Sergeant Martin Xuma said police who were on patrol at about 8pm received information about a truck on the N1 about to pass Bloemfontein en route to Cape Town.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Members acted swiftly and halted the truck on the N1 just outside Bloemfontein. Police searched the truck and found 11 boxes filled with khat plants. “A truck driver aged 39 and two passengers aged 31 and 39 were apprehended for dealing in drugs worth about R150 000. The trio will appear before Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court soon,” said Xuma. IOL