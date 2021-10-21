Mpumalanga security guard in hot water for apparently staging a robbery where he lost cash

PRETORIA – A 36-year-old Mpumalanga-based security guard and two other suspects, 40 years old and 28 years old, are today scheduled to appear before the eMalahleni Magistrate’s Court on allegations related to a robbery which occurred in Witbank CBD earlier this month. Mpumalanga spokesperson for the South African Police Service (SAPS) Colonel Donald Mdhluli said on the day of the robbery, two security guards were on duty, assigned to collect cash from businesses in Witbank.

“After midday, one of the guards was accosted by two armed suspects who held him hostage. The suspects then robbed him of cash as well as a firearm with ammunition before they fled the scene in a white VW Polo,” Mdhluli said. The SAPS at Witbank was informed about the incident and a case was opened. The investigation was kicked off and a manhunt was launched for the robbers. “However during the tour of their probe, members (police officers) realised that something was not adding up in the trail of information provided by one of the guards. It then surfaced that he (security official) was a suspect in the case and he was arrested,” Mdhluli said.

“Further investigation led police to Vosman, outside Witbank where they arrested two more suspects. During their arrest, police recovered two firearms in their possession hence their court appearance.” The security guard is facing charges of conspiracy to commit an armed robbery as well as defeating the ends of justice. The two men arrested in Vosman are facing charges related to being in possession of firearms and ammunition. One of the recovered firearms is believed to have been taken from the security guard on the day of the robbery. “The firearms will form part of the investigation and police cannot rule out the possibility of linking the men to other crimes committed elsewhere,” Mdhluli said.