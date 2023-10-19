Multiple suspects arrested in Limpopo for illegal mining activities

A planned operation targeting known illegal mining sites in the Mecklenburg area on Wednesday resulted in the arrest of six individuals at Ga-Phasha Village for illegally mining chrome. During the operation, two other suspects were arrested for being in possession of illicit cigarettes and contravening the Immigration Act.

The operations are intended to end environmental degradation, safety hazards, and illicit activities associated with illegal mining. Investigations are ongoing, and the illegal mining items and cigarettes have been seized as evidence. The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, welcomed the arrests and commended the SAPS Illegal Mining Task Team in the Sekhukhune District for their hard work.