Murdered whistleblower Babita Deokaran’s family calls for justice, a year after her death

Pretoria – The family of murdered whistleblower Babita Deokaran say the pain of losing her was still fresh, a year after the public servant was killed in a hail of bullets Deokaran's uncle, Rakesh Deokaran, said the pain was still fresh and it felt like the incident happened yesterday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Deokaran, 53, was shot dead outside her Johannesburg home on August 23 last year. She was the chief director of financial accounting and was at the forefront of fighting and exposing alleged corruption in the Gauteng Health Department. She was assisting with investigations into PPE tender scandals which rocked the department.

Rakesh Deokaran said if her superiors had acted earlier and protected her after she had exposed the corruption, her life could have been saved. "More could have been done for her, it's a little too late now, but as the family we want justice. A proper and honest investigation needs to be carried out, and all involved need to answer and be punished for their role," said the uncle speaking to Radio 702. Six men have been arrested for Deokaran’s murder.

Story continues below Advertisement

On July 22, the accused appeared in the high court in Johannesburg for a pretrial hearing. Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Radebe, Nhlangano Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphiwe Mazibuko and Siphakanyiswa Dladla are alleged to have opened fire on Deokaran through the window of her car. Last week, just a week before the anniversary of her murder, Gauteng Premier David Makhura said his office was finalising the process of appointing an independent forensic investigator to probe the allegations that have surfaced relating to the case.

Story continues below Advertisement

On August 15, the premier said his office was "finalising the process" of appointing an investigator to look into "allegations that have surfaced relating to the case". "While we are committed to ensuring that decisive action is taken against public servants that have been found to have failed in discharging their responsibilities in line with the PFMA, we need to ensure that our actions are in line with the PSA and other applicable prescripts," Makhura said at the time. On Tuesday, exactly a year after Deokaran was slain, IOL contacted the premier’s office to find out what progress had been made in appointing an investigator on the case.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mohlalefi Lebotha, director of media liaison in the office of the premier, said the process of appointing a forensic investigator was still ongoing. “We are finalising the appointment process and will communicate once its concluded,” said Lebotha. All the accused were denied bail last year. They are expected back in court this week.