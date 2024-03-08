The N3 near Ashburton has been closed to traffic following a horror truck crash. According to ALS Paramedics, their Pietermaritzburg operation received numerous calls on a horrific collision on the N3 Pietermaritzburg-bound before the Ashburton offramp.

The N3 has been closed to traffic. Picture: ALS Paramedics “Paramedics arrived on the scene to find carnage, as they found that two trucks and a H100 bakkie had been involved in a rear end collision. “Paramedics did a quick triage and found that the driver of the light delivery vehicle was severely entrapped in the wreckage. “ALS Paramedics staff assessed the man and found a male, believed to be in his 50s, had sustained major injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do and he was declared deceased on the scene.”

The entire N3 Pietermaritzburg-bound is closed to traffic as a result of this collision. Jamieson urged motorists to consider alternative routes or delay travel. The alternate route is the R103 from Lion Park to Ashburton then back onto the N3.

He could not provide an exact time-frame as to when the road would be opened, saying it could take hours. In January, four people lost their lives in a horror crash on the N3 near Townhill. Emergency workers described the scene as total carnage.