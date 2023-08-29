Nandipha Magudumana is a mastermind in Thabo Bester escape, says State as it rejects kidnap claims

The State has boldly rejected a claim by Dr Nandipha Magudumana that she had been kidnapped by Facebook rapist and murderer Thabo Bester before escaping through the border and being eventually held in Tanzania. A teary-eyed Magudumana told the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court through her legal representatives that she had been forced into a vehicle by Bester. She declined to take the stand and exercised her right to remain silent, only offering an affidavit to the court which claimed her lover, Bester, forced her into a vehicle before they escaped the country by car.

In opposing her bail application, Investigating Officer Lieutenant Colonel Tieho Flyman, who is attached to the Free State Organised Crime in Bloemfontein, submitted a lengthy affidavit to the court detailing the serious charges Magudumana was facing. Flyman’s affidavit was read out in court by a State prosecutor. Flyman said Magudumana and Bester were the masterminds of the Bester escape plot.

"I categorically dispute that she was kidnapped and forced into a car and somehow found herself in Tanzania," said Flyman. He said Magudumana was a mastermind, alongside Bester, in the conspiracy to aid Bester’s escape. He said they were both signatories to multiple properties rented in Hyde Park and River Club and acted in unison. Flyman said Magudumana also drove from Gauteng to fetch Bester in KwaZulu-Natal after his daring escape from the G4S-run Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year.

He told the court that Magudumana, a married woman with two minor children, had chosen to elope with the convicted rapist and murderer. The police officer also told the court that Magudumana had only contacted her husband once since her arrest at the Lanseria Airport in April, four months ago. The court also heard how Magudumana and Bester were affectionate towards each other when they appeared in court for the first time last week. Media clippings would be submitted as evidence.