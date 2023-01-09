Need for speed: Woman arrested for clocking 220km/h in a red Volkswagen Golf 7

Pretoria - The Gauteng Traffic Police’s high-speed unit has arrested a 36-year-old driver after she clocked 220km/h on a prescribed maximum limit of 120km/h along the N4 East freeway. Spokesperson Sello Maremane said the woman was driving a red Volkswagen Golf 7 when she was identified by the high-speed unit which conducts operations on Gauteng major routes and freeways.

“The driver was detained at Bronkhorstspruit police station, facing charges relating to reckless and negligent driving, with an alternative charge of driving in excess of the prescribed speed limit of 120km per hour. The speedster is expected to appear in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court shortly,” said Maremane. “The Gauteng Traffic Police’s high-speed unit has been successful in clamping down on speedsters, due to the use of the latest technological devices, such as the moving violation recorders (MVR), during their operations . “The MVR records the average speed measured over a minimum of 500m. The event is recorded and downloaded for investigation and prosecution purposes,” he said.

The Gauteng Traffic Police has called on road users to adhere to the prescribed speed limits on the province’s major routes. “As we are still in the festive season period, it is important that drivers continue to comply with the prescribed maximum speed limits, thus making road safety a priority. The Gauteng Traffic Police will intensify high-speed operations and clamp down on speedsters on Gauteng major routes and freeways,” said Maremane. “The Gauteng Traffic Police will also enforce compliance with the rules and regulations of the road, without fear or favour. The safety of road users has reached a critical point.”

