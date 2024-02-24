New SIU probe into corruption allegations in the Free State and KZN

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe allegations of corruption and maladministration in the Free State Department of Public Works and Infrastructure and Human Settlements, the Free State Provincial Legislature and the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport. The scope of the investigation in the Free State, will probe the procurement and contracting for goods and services that relate to the Ramkraal Project in the Free State.

“The SIU would also investigate payments made in a manner that was not fair, competitive, transparent, equitable or cost-effective; or contrary to applicable legislation, and any related unauthorised, irregular, or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the State,” the organisation said. The organisation would also investigate maladministration, malpractice, corruption and fraud. “The SIU will identify system failures and make systematic recommendations to improve measures to prevent future losses.”

In terms of the KZN Transport Department, contracts relating to the construction of bridges at the Mngwenya, Umlalazi, Mhlathuze and Phethu River would be investigated The proclamation approved by Ramaphosa covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that took place between June 2016 and February 23, 2024. Scope The investigation will look into allegations that include:

serious maladministration in connection with the affairs of the State institutions being investigated.

improper or unlawful conduct by employees of the state institutions.

unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money or property.

unlawful, irregular, or unapproved acquisitive act, transaction, measure, or practice having a bearing upon State property.

intentional or negligent loss of public money or damage to public property.

offence referred to in Part 1 to 4, of Chapter 2 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, 2004, and which offences were committed in connection with the affairs of the state institutions.

unlawful or improper conduct by any person which has caused or may cause serious harm to the interests of the public Northern Cape The SIU also noted this week that a R1.4 billion National Lotteries Commission (NLC) embezzlement case has fingered a Northern Cape accounting firm. The SIU raided the Kimberly accounting firm in search of evidence to assist with the ongoing investigation after a tip-off. The SIU said the raid came after a whistle-blower blew the whistle on certain accounting firms and accountants who were allegedly engaged in criminal activities by aiding non-profit organisations and non profit companies in preparing and producing fraudulent financial statements which were meant to be submitted to the NLC in support of their application for grant funding.